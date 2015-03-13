We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Learn more about our use of cookies in our Cookie Policy and
Privacy Policy.
Stay in touch
Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
This shizniz sent me straight to tha muthafucking moon. High AF. from one hit. Best intergalactic smoke ever. The only one that might be better is White fire alien OG but that one is not for the newbies. 10/10 would and should start here before white fire alien OG. recommend to have a crossblunt whi...