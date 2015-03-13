ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Alien Reunion
  4. Reviews

Alien Reunion reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Alien Reunion.

Reviews

11

Avatar for Chachin
Member since 2017
It is available in California. I bought it yesterday. Great, not exceedingly powerful, but awesome for daytime.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for lvrdxbreezy
Member since 2017
This shit was lovely I was high as a kite bruh
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricHappyRelaxed
write a review

Photos

more photos
Avatar for Stargazing1975
Member since 2014
Super euphoric! I'm loving it
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedEuphoricGigglyHappyTalkative
Avatar for ExCe3d
Member since 2015
This shizniz sent me straight to tha muthafucking moon. High AF. from one hit. Best intergalactic smoke ever. The only one that might be better is White fire alien OG but that one is not for the newbies. 10/10 would and should start here before white fire alien OG. recommend to have a crossblunt whi...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused