Hybrid

4.9 11 reviews

Alien Reunion

Alien Reunion is an indica-dominant cross of Alien OG and Alien Dawg bred by Cannobi Genetics. Its dense colas emit a pungent mix of flavors that include sweet fruity tones of cherry and lemon combined with a skunky, diesel note. The relaxing effects of Alien Reunion calm the body while stimulating the mind with an energetic and creative rush that helps you stay productive without feeling sluggish.

Lineage

First strain parent
Alien Dawg
parent
Second strain parent
Alien OG
parent
Strain
