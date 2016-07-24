We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
3.5g jar of Freddy’s Fuego Alien Sour Apple copped at Green Token in Tacoma.
Amazing jar appeal! Dark purple and green tones with massive orange pistils dominating the herbal landscape. This shit is so fresh. Smell reminds me of Granny Smith apples.
Very potent. Clear headed and focused at fir...
This strain tastes amazing. I never had oil that made me feel like I was eating candy!! Its definitely euphoric! Everytime I medicate with this I'm very upbeat! Love this strain. DELICIOUS AND AMAZING! 👍❤✌
great hybrid very cerberal high but still makes feel calm and faded like a indica.The taste is sour and sweet with a hint of citrus. The buds are really green and not too dense. The smell is the best smells like green apple candy.
A bit of a creeper come on that’s most noticeable in how trippy music becomes. Very chill while hearing is extremely tuned up. Music sounds clearer and is immediately one of the best for getting lost in and taken for a ride. Another one of the best aspects of the high is a childlike enthusiasm that ...
I am 1 1/2 bowls in and I am sooooo fucking giddy!! Hehe I almost always smoke alone. But this strain makes me feel like there’s a party in my apartment! I am a 24/7 stoner wake n bake everyday. So my tolerance is high. Not a novice strain kinda feel like I’m floating.
Beautiful lime green bud covered in crystals and hairs.The nose is pungent sour apple,with some diesel characteristics lurking in the background.This strain is pretty potent.It only took a couple hits to get me ripped,and I am a heavy smoker.I can definitely see myself smoking this one again.