Alien Sour Apple reviews

Read people's experiences with the cannabis strain Alien Sour Apple.

Avatar for Phobos308
Member since 2019
The smell alone was a key in purchasing. I love Granny Smith apples so the chance 'smoke' one was to good too pass up. Clean, smooth, and tastes fantastic. Highly recommended.
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for tenaciousme83
Member since 2017
3.5g jar of Freddy’s Fuego Alien Sour Apple copped at Green Token in Tacoma. Amazing jar appeal! Dark purple and green tones with massive orange pistils dominating the herbal landscape. This shit is so fresh. Smell reminds me of Granny Smith apples. Very potent. Clear headed and focused at fir...
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricRelaxed
Avatar for CupcakeWarrior
Member since 2018
This strain tastes amazing. I never had oil that made me feel like I was eating candy!! Its definitely euphoric! Everytime I medicate with this I'm very upbeat! Love this strain. DELICIOUS AND AMAZING! 👍❤✌
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for hindustoner420
Member since 2017
great hybrid very cerberal high but still makes feel calm and faded like a indica.The taste is sour and sweet with a hint of citrus. The buds are really green and not too dense. The smell is the best smells like green apple candy.
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedUplifted
Avatar for weazal
Member since 2012
A bit of a creeper come on that’s most noticeable in how trippy music becomes. Very chill while hearing is extremely tuned up. Music sounds clearer and is immediately one of the best for getting lost in and taken for a ride. Another one of the best aspects of the high is a childlike enthusiasm that ...
Avatar for bluebud37
Member since 2017
I am 1 1/2 bowls in and I am sooooo fucking giddy!! Hehe I almost always smoke alone. But this strain makes me feel like there’s a party in my apartment! I am a 24/7 stoner wake n bake everyday. So my tolerance is high. Not a novice strain kinda feel like I’m floating.
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedGiggly
Avatar for DraconusDesanctus666
Member since 2017
Beautiful lime green bud covered in crystals and hairs.The nose is pungent sour apple,with some diesel characteristics lurking in the background.This strain is pretty potent.It only took a couple hits to get me ripped,and I am a heavy smoker.I can definitely see myself smoking this one again.
EuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxed
Avatar for thecolorofdirt
Member since 2017
Smooth and sweet, great for being productive.
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricRelaxedUplifted