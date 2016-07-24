We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Alien Sour Apple is a sativa-dominant hybrid that mixes the genetics of Alien Dawg with Sour Apple. Bred by Franchise Genetics, Alien Sour Apple tastes sweet and sour, like a Granny Smith apple. Its heady sativa effects provide a lift of energy and incite an optimistic sense of euphoria.