Alien Tits reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Alien Tits.
Alien Tits strain effects
Reported by 3 real people like you
Alien Tits strain helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Muscle spasms
- 33% of people say it helps with Bipolar disorder
- 33% of people say it helps with Glaucoma
Alien Tits reviews
b........7
March 26, 2023
Aroused
Tingly
Dry eyes
yea alien tits had me faded than a ho. dont smoke this stuff unless you're suffering from HIV/AIDS.
d........n
March 21, 2023
Aroused
Creative
Energetic
Hungry
Great smoke. Just don't toke too hard! LoL
j........n
February 3, 2023
Giggly
Happy
Hungry
Talkative
Just recently came across at a local dispensary. I'm a huge fan highly recommend