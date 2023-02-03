Alien Tits
Alien Tits effects are mostly energizing.
Alien Tits is a hybrid weed strain made from a complicated genetic cross between Twisted Purple OG, Grape Ape, Kakalak Kush, and Alien Dawg. Alien Tits is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers. Alien Tits is bred by Calyx Bros. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Alien Tits, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Alien Tits strain effects
Reported by 3 real people like you
Alien Tits strain helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Muscle spasms
- 33% of people say it helps with Bipolar disorder
- 33% of people say it helps with Glaucoma
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Alien Tits strain reviews(3)
j........n
February 3, 2023
Giggly
Happy
Hungry
Talkative
d........n
March 21, 2023
Aroused
Creative
Energetic
b........7
March 26, 2023
Aroused
Tingly
Dry eyes