Alien Tits is a hybrid weed strain made from a complicated genetic cross between Twisted Purple OG, Grape Ape, Kakalak Kush, and Alien Dawg. Alien Tits is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers. Alien Tits is bred by Calyx Bros. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Alien Tits, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.







