Avatar for Shaneconklin1
Member since 2017
Tastes like Hawaii on a hot summer day. (Extra ice pop and water slide)
ArousedEnergeticTinglyUplifted
Avatar for JOSO420
Member since 2016
Good but not THAT good
Relaxed
Avatar for popeglazier
Member since 2016
Obtained this strain as a live resin concentrate, which also happened to be my first experience with live resin. My mind is blown, I feel the way I felt 20 years ago, going into 5th hour after blazing in the park at lunch. 2 dabs and I am so stoned. Very relaxed, euphoric, and happy, but able to foc...
EuphoricGigglyHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for AkaTeddd
Member since 2014
Aloha berry have not seen this strain since 2011 in AZ.Great strain reminds me of Maui Wowie but w/ a Indica kick.Pinneapple and peach flavor's pop.Last about 1hr or so great for depression and stress. Great day time Indica 60/40
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
Avatar for leon.yoakumii
Member since 2014
Smooth sweet taste . Nice buzz
Avatar for joelfrancisperes
Member since 2014
this sh*t's on point! a wonder cure for all that sucks :-)
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricGiggly