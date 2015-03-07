Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Obtained this strain as a live resin concentrate, which also happened to be my first experience with live resin. My mind is blown, I feel the way I felt 20 years ago, going into 5th hour after blazing in the park at lunch. 2 dabs and I am so stoned. Very relaxed, euphoric, and happy, but able to foc...
Aloha berry have not seen this strain since 2011 in AZ.Great strain reminds me of Maui Wowie but w/ a Indica kick.Pinneapple and peach flavor's pop.Last about 1hr or so great for depression and stress.
Great day time Indica 60/40