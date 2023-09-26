Alpha Runtz reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Alpha Runtz.
Alpha Runtz strain effects
Alpha Runtz strain helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Depression
- 33% of people say it helps with Stress
- 33% of people say it helps with Arthritis
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Alpha Runtz reviews
j........0
September 26, 2023
Euphoric
Giggly
Talkative
Pretty good strain not as good as the original runtz or pink runtz but definitely some good bud
a........1
September 6, 2023
Focused
Giggly
It was my first time smoking this strain & it was a good experience! It literally gave me the urge to get my life together 😂.
v........m
August 20, 2024
Energetic
Focused
Giggly
Happy
It’s very pungent & herby with notes of berry & citrus. Pulled me out of a deep depression & gave me the energy & dopamine to deep clean. Helps with anxiety & pain too. I smoke it when I take my anxiety meds & it really mellows you out.