Alpha Runtz is a 50% sativa and 50% indica weed strain made from a genetic cross between Runtz and Alpha Express. This strain is a fruity and potent hybrid that offers a balanced and euphoric high. Alpha Runtz has a sweet and tropical aroma with hints of diesel and tea. The buds are fluffy and airy, with neon green and purple hues. Alpha Runtz is 21% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Alpha Runtz effects include talkative, happy, and giggly. Medical marijuana patients often choose Alpha Runtz when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, stress, and depression. Bred by Emjay, Alpha Runtz features flavors like sweet, tree fruit, and berry. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. The average price of Alpha Runtz typically ranges from $15-$20 per gram. If you’re looking for a fruity and potent hybrid that can boost your mood and creativity, Alpha Runtz might be the strain for you. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Alpha Runtz, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.