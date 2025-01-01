Altered Punch is a hybrid cannabis strain from Cosmic Flowers with unknown genetics. It develops into zesty green buds with purple accents and vibrant orange hairs. It has a uniquely astringent, floral smell that develops into a fruity, pear and tobacco flavor upon inhalation while imparting soothing and relaxing effects. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Altered Punch, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.