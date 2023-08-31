Amaretto Sour reviews
T........k
August 31, 2023
Giggly
Talkative
Tingly
Solid strain nice tingly body high with a good head buzz. While I disagree with a “perfect blend of both strains” with the phenotype I had it acted a lot more like a brighter gelato with a haze over the top. Keeps the anxiety down but the mind still functions.
E........0
October 19, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
AAA+ literally smells like cotton candy
a........6
December 11, 2023
Euphoric
Focused
Sleepy
One of a kind high is a way to put it.
l........6
April 6, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
No need to ask this bud is a smooth operator....... thats the feeling smooth chill realexd and up beat..Uplifting sweet smooth flowery earthy sweet smell and flavors the same with a light spice/chem hint but very light ... I got this batch at seaside cannibas in Orleans my batch tac was 27 they said it was small bud and shake I never usually get shake as I have had bad batchs but there's is just small buds not even popcorn and not a drop of shake soo I highly recommend them!!! Try this stain it's nice!
e........g
May 7, 2024
Relaxed
Tingly
I thought it was tasty. I definitely can taste the peppery terps. The high was nice. Good head high with a nice relaxing body high. Best of both worlds.
l........3
April 10, 2024
Euphoric
The strains effects are mild with slight euphoria and mild relaxation the taste is light and smoooth overall in a stronger and higher quantity this is a good strain
e........h
Yesterday
Relaxed
good taste
M........8
August 21, 2024
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
Relaxed
pleasant