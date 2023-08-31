Amaretto Sour reviews

Amaretto Sour reviews

Amaretto Sour strain effects

Feelings

Uplifted

Euphoric

Tingly

Amaretto Sour strain helps with

  • Stress
    20% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Anxiety
    20% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Cramps
    10% of people say it helps with Cramps

August 31, 2023
Solid strain nice tingly body high with a good head buzz. While I disagree with a “perfect blend of both strains” with the phenotype I had it acted a lot more like a brighter gelato with a haze over the top. Keeps the anxiety down but the mind still functions.
7 people found this helpful
October 19, 2023
AAA+ literally smells like cotton candy
3 people found this helpful
December 11, 2023
One of a kind high is a way to put it.
1 person found this helpful
April 6, 2024
No need to ask this bud is a smooth operator....... thats the feeling smooth chill realexd and up beat..Uplifting sweet smooth flowery earthy sweet smell and flavors the same with a light spice/chem hint but very light ... I got this batch at seaside cannibas in Orleans my batch tac was 27 they said it was small bud and shake I never usually get shake as I have had bad batchs but there's is just small buds not even popcorn and not a drop of shake soo I highly recommend them!!! Try this stain it's nice!
1 person found this helpful
May 7, 2024
I thought it was tasty. I definitely can taste the peppery terps. The high was nice. Good head high with a nice relaxing body high. Best of both worlds.
April 10, 2024
The strains effects are mild with slight euphoria and mild relaxation the taste is light and smoooth overall in a stronger and higher quantity this is a good strain
Yesterday
good taste
August 21, 2024
pleasant

