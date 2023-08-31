No need to ask this bud is a smooth operator....... thats the feeling smooth chill realexd and up beat..Uplifting sweet smooth flowery earthy sweet smell and flavors the same with a light spice/chem hint but very light ... I got this batch at seaside cannibas in Orleans my batch tac was 27 they said it was small bud and shake I never usually get shake as I have had bad batchs but there's is just small buds not even popcorn and not a drop of shake soo I highly recommend them!!! Try this stain it's nice!