HybridTHC 23%CBG 1%

Amaretto Sour

aka Amoretto Sour, Amoretto

  • Amaretto Sour effects are mostly energizing.

    Amaretto Sour potency is higher THC than average.

Amoretto Sour is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between the renowned strains Zkittlez and (Biscotti x Sherb BX). This strain boasts a balanced blend of sativa and indica genetics, with approximately 40% sativa and 60% indica. Amoretto Sour is a unique and flavorful strain that captures the essence of its parent strains in a harmonious fusion. Its effects are known to be uplifting, creative, and relaxing. This makes it a versatile choice suitable for both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers. These effects make it suitable for various situations, whether you're engaging in creative activities or simply unwinding after a long day. Medical marijuana patients find value in Amoretto Sour's therapeutic potential. It is frequently chosen by those seeking relief from symptoms associated with conditions such as stress, anxiety, and mild pain. Its balanced effects make it a versatile option for managing a range of discomforts. Bred by Seed Junky, Amoretto Sour features a delightful combination of flavors. The strain is known for its sweet and nutty notes reminiscent of amaretto liqueur, complemented by hints of citrus and earthiness. The dominant terpene in Amoretto Sour is likely to be myrcene, which contributes to its relaxing effects and earthy aroma. The average price of Amoretto Sour typically ranges from a moderate to higher price point, reflecting its quality and unique attributes. Amoretto Sour offers a one-of-a-kind experience that combines the best of its parent strains. Its balanced effects, delightful flavors, and potential therapeutic benefits make it a strain worth trying for both recreational and medical users alike.

Amaretto Sour strain effects

Feelings

Uplifted

Euphoric

Tingly

Amaretto Sour strain helps with

  • Stress
    20% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Anxiety
    20% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Cramps
    10% of people say it helps with Cramps
Amaretto Sour strain reviews10

August 31, 2023
Solid strain nice tingly body high with a good head buzz. While I disagree with a “perfect blend of both strains” with the phenotype I had it acted a lot more like a brighter gelato with a haze over the top. Keeps the anxiety down but the mind still functions.
October 19, 2023
AAA+ literally smells like cotton candy
December 11, 2023
One of a kind high is a way to put it.
