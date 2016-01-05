Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Amethyst Bud.
Reviews
22
Vybe
Member since 2017
This is one of my favorites! Along with having a very relaxed high, you'll find yourself in positive spirits after sparking up some Amethyst. I love the floral fruity terpenes emitting from this strain :)
Really, really level and focused high. Wonderful fruity and lavender notes on it make it especially delicious out of a bong. It's definitely a day time strain, very focused and mellow, it made my back pain non-existent. Fantastic stuff.
I've only vaped it so far. Flavors have been tangie the first few hits and then turned to a dill to finish out the bowl. Great effects, especially for the price I paid, with a nice soft behind the eyes feel, floating in my head and body when I'm still but I have had no problems getting things done a...
Excellent. Tasty. Long lasting. Creative. Such a balanced strain! You know you have found quality marijuana when you smoke a single bowl and you are good and medicated the rest of the day. That is legit. Great bud Zion
Back when I first started smoking marijuana it was either hard to find or expensive to find FIRE weed in my part of AZ... But when me and my step father came across this amethyst, dear lord we were in heaven. My guess is that the cut we received was leaning more towards a grand daddy purp pheno, con...
I love Zion botanicals Amethyst best of all so far. It's a euphoric, arousing blend that gets me both happy and pretty horny. It has just enough indica in it to give you a nice body high, plus it's just a fun hybrid.