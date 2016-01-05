ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Amethyst Bud
  4. Reviews

Amethyst Bud reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Amethyst Bud.

Reviews

22

Avatar for Vybe
Member since 2017
This is one of my favorites! Along with having a very relaxed high, you'll find yourself in positive spirits after sparking up some Amethyst. I love the floral fruity terpenes emitting from this strain :)
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for emoteriyaki
Member since 2017
Really, really level and focused high. Wonderful fruity and lavender notes on it make it especially delicious out of a bong. It's definitely a day time strain, very focused and mellow, it made my back pain non-existent. Fantastic stuff.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticFocusedHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for TooltimeL
Member since 2015
I've only vaped it so far. Flavors have been tangie the first few hits and then turned to a dill to finish out the bowl. Great effects, especially for the price I paid, with a nice soft behind the eyes feel, floating in my head and body when I'm still but I have had no problems getting things done a...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticFocusedRelaxedTinglyUplifted
Avatar for snoqualmiesmoke
Member since 2016
Excellent. Tasty. Long lasting. Creative. Such a balanced strain! You know you have found quality marijuana when you smoke a single bowl and you are good and medicated the rest of the day. That is legit. Great bud Zion
Read full review
Reported
feelings
write a review

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Amethyst BudUser uploaded image of Amethyst BudUser uploaded image of Amethyst BudUser uploaded image of Amethyst BudUser uploaded image of Amethyst BudUser uploaded image of Amethyst BudUser uploaded image of Amethyst Bud
more
photos
Avatar for bigadam
Member since 2015
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticFocused
Avatar for chebachavez
Member since 2014
Back when I first started smoking marijuana it was either hard to find or expensive to find FIRE weed in my part of AZ... But when me and my step father came across this amethyst, dear lord we were in heaven. My guess is that the cut we received was leaning more towards a grand daddy purp pheno, con...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricRelaxedSleepyUplifted
Avatar for Sorbe
Member since 2015
I love Zion botanicals Amethyst best of all so far. It's a euphoric, arousing blend that gets me both happy and pretty horny. It has just enough indica in it to give you a nice body high, plus it's just a fun hybrid.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedEuphoricHappyHungry