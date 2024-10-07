Andorian reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Andorian.
Andorian strain effects
Andorian strain helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Cramps
- 100% of people say it helps with Depression
- 100% of people say it helps with Fatigue
Andorian reviews
q........h
October 7, 2024
Aroused
Euphoric
Focused
Giggly
Not gonna lie. It’s got me bricked up on a Monday Morning. So def top effect is aroused, however also feeling talkative, giggly, euphoric dizzy and hungry. Great strain for stoners that like indica leaning but don’t want the couch lock. (Aphrodisiac asf)