Anunnaki reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Anunnaki.
Anunnaki strain effects
Reported by 4 real people like you
Anunnaki strain helps with
- 25% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 25% of people say it helps with Arthritis
- 25% of people say it helps with Bipolar disorder
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
a........6
October 27, 2025
Euphoric
Sleepy
Dry eyes
They told me this was their newest release, I needed something that will hit. Joint knocked me straight out, has that hazey taste at the end, something I haven't tasted from flower before, as I'm still exploring strains. But very heavy indica dominant strain in my opinion, good if you want to go straight to sleep. 8/10
W........9
July 14, 2024
Relaxed
Was reading on other sites that this one is great for the morning, so I smoked 2 bowls and nearly put me back out lol 😂 Great smoke tho, fruity but with a classic haze back end
e........4
December 24, 2023
Hungry
Relaxed
Talkative
Dry mouth
taste like a bowl of cereal and milk
m........6
January 25, 2024
Aroused
Euphoric
Giggly
tast so good and a great high for experienced smokers