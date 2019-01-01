ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Start exploring
  3. Mango

Mango

Strains that smell or taste this way.
Sort by
relevant
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Leafly Mango Kush flower
Mango Kush
GigglyLeafly Mango Haze flower
Mango Haze
HappyLeafly Mango flower
Mango
HungryLeafly Mango Tango flower
Mango Tango
ArousedLeafly Somango flower
Somango
FocusedLeafly DelaHaze flower
DelaHaze
FocusedLeafly Papaya flower
Papaya
CreativeLeafly Jillybean flower
Jillybean
UpliftedLeafly Forbidden Fruit flower
Forbidden Fruit
RelaxedLeafly Headbanger flower
Headbanger
TalkativeLeafly Pineapple Express flower
Pineapple Express
HappyLeafly Cannalope Haze flower
Cannalope Haze
Creative