Avatar for Hawkeyes7117
Member since 2018
Very large buds covered in trichomes. Not much of a fruity smell but there is a strong sweet smell. Very Cerebral and munchies will come on strong. Some reported a headache but I personally didn’t have that occur. Great stuff! Seek out!
Avatar for OilyOtter
Member since 2018
Had the pleasure of getting a live resin bucket of this stuff. It has a nice head punch and the flavor is very full
CreativeEuphoricRelaxed
Avatar for CubeHaze
Member since 2017
The taste of the strain is really good like a strawberry or that kind of fruit. It was high and talkative. You forget all the stress and stupid things when you smoke it. I really like and recommend. About negatives, not much dry mouth and eyes but a little headche unfortunately..
RelaxedTalkativeUplifted
