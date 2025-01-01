Apollo's Second Breakfast is a 2019 release from Apollo Legacy, crafted as a flavorful and beginner-friendly cultivar known for its towering outdoor growth and massive yields. This strain carries a vibrant, fruit-forward aroma, blending sweet oranges and ripe blueberries with classic skunky and chem undertones that add depth and old-school character to its profile. While approachable for new growers, Apollo's Second Breakfast truly shines outdoors, where plants can stretch upwards of 12 feet and produce fish-story-sized flower yields that impress even seasoned cultivators. Its unique combination of bold fruit, nostalgic funk, and vigorous growth makes it a standout choice for anyone seeking a hardy, high-output strain with exceptional aromatic appeal. If you've had the opportunity to experience Apollos Second Breakfast through smoking, dabbing, growing, or consumption, share your insights by leaving a strain review.