  Blueberry Muffin
Hybrid

4.7 165 reviews

Blueberry Muffin

Produced by Humboldt Seed Co., Blueberry Muffin—sometimes called Blueberry Muffins—is an indica-dominant cross of Blueberry and Purple Panty Dropper. Revered for its uniform bud structure and purple-tinted flowers, this cross smells like a tray of fresh baked muffins. Its berry sweetness is softened by a smooth, creamy finish and makes for a tasty joint. 

Effects

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects.

128 people reported 848 effects
Relaxed 67%
Happy 52%
Euphoric 49%
Uplifted 38%
Creative 28%
Stress 32%
Depression 28%
Pain 21%
Anxiety 21%
Lack of appetite 13%
Dry mouth 18%
Dry eyes 10%
Dizzy 3%
Headache 2%
Anxious 1%

Reviews

165

ChefBoyarGabe
Member since 2017
I will never forget the time I got a chance to try this amazing strain. I fell in love with it immediately. I love everything about it. The aroma smells just like Blueberries. But until inhaled no one will truly understand why the name is Blueberry Muffins and not just Blueberry. When inhaled it tas...
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxed
fizzxman
Member since 2014
Blueberry muffins. What can be said of these blueberry muffins? They tingle. They make me soooo happy. They are a delight to the senses. I wanted to punch someone in the face about 30 minutes ago and now, I don't. The Eagles just fucking scored against the Giants but I'm still euphoric and aroused.
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricGiggly
Mc_Dank
Member since 2016
Don't Confuse With Other BLueberry Strains, This Tastes Exactly Like Blueberry Muffins. Top Shelf .. Strong Blueberry Smell & Very Purple Bud
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticRelaxed
aroddhomes
Member since 2016
The terpenes on this strain are incredible. Smells exactly like the name. Beautiful looking buds. Smell & look combined make this a great tasting bud; love these new exotic strains. A nice indica body warmth to go along that makes u feel like a fresh out the oven blueberry muffin. Not too much ...
Reported
feelings
EuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxedSleepy
lotusremedy
Member since 2017
First impression, unbelievable aroma of vanilla-scented, lemon zested blueberry muffins. Not a straight berry smell, but juicy, slightly earthy, and bright. A sniff alone is uplifting, and I've found myself opening the jar to take a snoot just because it smells so damn good. Initial cerebral pop ...
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricFocusedGigglyHappy
Photos

Lineage

First strain parent
Purple Panty Dropper
parent
Second strain parent
Blueberry
parent
Strain
Blueberry Muffin
First strain child
Dragon Punch
child
Second strain child
Banana Mango
child

