Vapped from cartridge. first hits, it immediately gives you a blast of cerebral fogginess. as it sets in, the mind clears up then you feel euphoria flowing through your body. You can laze on the couch or get up and still get stuff done. it helps with pain and fatigue since it's been helping me with both. it's a good strain to unwind after a hards day of work. music sounds great and tv or Netflix seems more interesting. 😁 The taste is faintly apple/earthy. it's a chill strain.

