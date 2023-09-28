Apple Burst is a 70% sativa and 30% indica weed strain made from a genetic cross between Pineapple and Cherry Burst. This strain is a fruity and uplifting hybrid that offers a cerebral and euphoric high. Apple Burst has a sweet and sour aroma with hints of apple and cherry. The buds are fluffy and colorful, with neon green and red hues. Apple Burst is 19% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Apple Burst effects include happy, uplifted, and creative. Medical marijuana patients often choose Apple Burst when dealing with symptoms associated with depression, fatigue, and lack of appetite. Bred by Unknown or Legendary, Apple Burst features flavors like apple, cherry, and sweet. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Apple Burst typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. If you’re looking for a fruity and uplifting hybrid that can help you feel happy and creative, Apple Burst might be the strain for you. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Apple Burst, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.