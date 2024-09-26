Apple Strudel Auto reviews
- 100% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
- 100% of people say it helps with Stress
- 100% of people say it helps with Anxiety
j........j
September 26, 2024
Hungry
Relaxed
Amazing terpene profile and decent yielding, delicious solvent-less rosin! She’s kinda tall too but, as long as her basic needs are taken care of she’s a pleasure to cultivate.