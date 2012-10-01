Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Normally I would love to taste the flavor of buds but, this strain is a super light one. Just like some tea, it's not bitter nor sweet, you can't say it's water but it's really tasty. This is how AG tastes.
However, the effect is somehow crazy. Even though I smoked some White Russian before tried ...
Absolutely amazing. We both commented that our bodies felt like we were floating. Soft smell, but the high hits you fast and hard...almost overwhelming on the first l... New favorite by far. #highgradekarma