Avatar for QwertyEv
Member since 2019
floaty body high, with cerebral sativa high also present
Avatar for chelseajenkinsxx
Member since 2016
EuphoricGigglyTingly
Avatar for MizmAtch113
Member since 2015
I smoked this yesterday with a buddy of mine. at first it was a very clean and clear high but while we we're talking I really did lose my train of mind. overall it was pretty good meds
Avatar for bananaswine
Member since 2014
Normally I would love to taste the flavor of buds but, this strain is a super light one. Just like some tea, it's not bitter nor sweet, you can't say it's water but it's really tasty. This is how AG tastes. However, the effect is somehow crazy. Even though I smoked some White Russian before tried ...
CreativeEuphoricFocused
Avatar for HighGradeKarma
Member since 2013
Absolutely amazing. We both commented that our bodies felt like we were floating. Soft smell, but the high hits you fast and hard...almost overwhelming on the first l... New favorite by far. #highgradekarma
Euphoric