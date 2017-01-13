Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain ArcticBlue.
Reviews
21
SweetReleaf710
Member since 2019
Packed with trichs and terps! very pleasant on both inhale and exhale. ArcticBlue has an eased back,not to heavy high that has helped me with neurological and BH issues. I am truly lucky to have sampled this Alaskana Strain! Thank you to the breeders..