ArcticBlue reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain ArcticBlue.

Avatar for SweetReleaf710
Member since 2019
Packed with trichs and terps! very pleasant on both inhale and exhale. ArcticBlue has an eased back,not to heavy high that has helped me with neurological and BH issues. I am truly lucky to have sampled this Alaskana Strain! Thank you to the breeders..
ArousedCreativeEuphoricHappyRelaxed
Avatar for Chadd720
Member since 2017
Good strain for a chilling/fun type of feel.
GigglyHappyHungryRelaxedTalkative
Avatar for HankBenjamins
Member since 2017
I think that this strain is fuckin incredible. Five stars for a reason holy smokes I'm into it, definitely a go from me.
HappyTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for opulentclay
Member since 2017
AB delivers an energetic and creative high, just right for burning the midnight oil on a project. Smells amazing, like a steaming mug of Blueberry herbal tea.
CreativeEnergeticFocused
Avatar for CabbageEnthousiast
Member since 2016
It tastes like cabbage
Avatar for Cannadia
Member since 2016
On par with Blue Dream
EnergeticRelaxed
Avatar for Aktripper
Member since 2016
Tried this for the 1st time last night, amazing blueberry flavor. Very nice! What a treat to finally try on my birthday. Thanks Dave!
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for Captain Cannabis
Member since 2014
Great and strong immediate high. Strong cerebral effects but gets me very tired after an hour or two
CreativeEuphoricGigglyHappy