Area 51 reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Area 51.

Reviews

41

Avatar for Wabisabi1979
Member since 2019
A life without a functional brain , it is a life without existence. This herb make me love my brain.
Avatar for 420concierge
Member since 2015
Very smooth dank taste with a hint of sweetness. This is loud smell lingers forever. Feel stress free, happy and relaxed.
EuphoricHappyRelaxed
Avatar for Cookiemonster42019
Member since 2019
Definitely a fire ass strain! The smoke is smooth pungent and sweet. Feel behind the eyes and through the body!!!
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for Danegilly1
Member since 2018
This was a weeeeeird strain for me. It feels like a really powerful head high, giving you that "inflated head" feeling, and it's even a little disorienting. Yet I can focus and stay on task with things even while I feel spaced out. Really fitting name for this strain!
Avatar for sammsquatch
Member since 2017
The strain felt more indica to me. I wasn’t too big of a fan.
RelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Alishanicole
Member since 2018
its one of my faves! makes me feel uplifted and happy 😘
Focused
Avatar for 1kushking
Member since 2017
Area 51 (the base) &amp; Area 51 (the bud) have one thing in common &amp; that is a lot about them is unknown. This super rare Hybrid comes from unknown parents &amp; a THC level of 20%. I felt happy, uplifted, lazy, &amp; relaxed from these firm buds that were light green with some medium green. Th...
HappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for kush...kush
Member since 2017
Got this keeper strain at Good Meds. I guess this strain is rare in Colorado so just hit up Good Meds if you want some. My review here is after vaping 4 mildly-cloudy vapor hits with my tiny Vapcap and I figure I have about a medium tolerance at this time. A51 is a tad sticky with green buds and ...
CreativeEuphoricHappyRelaxedUplifted