Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
This was a weeeeeird strain for me. It feels like a really powerful head high, giving you that "inflated head" feeling, and it's even a little disorienting. Yet I can focus and stay on task with things even while I feel spaced out. Really fitting name for this strain!
Area 51 (the base) & Area 51 (the bud) have one thing in common & that is a lot about them is unknown. This super rare Hybrid comes from unknown parents & a THC level of 20%. I felt happy, uplifted, lazy, & relaxed from these firm buds that were light green with some medium green. Th...
Got this keeper strain at Good Meds. I guess this strain is rare in Colorado so just hit up Good Meds if you want some. My review here is after vaping 4 mildly-cloudy vapor hits with my tiny Vapcap and I figure I have about a medium tolerance at this time. A51 is a tad sticky with green buds and ...