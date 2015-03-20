We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Minty, peppery aroma. Beautiful on dry-toke. Beautiful tropical plant structure-a real champion of a plant. This is the kind of weed you wont find in dispensaries, unless you are at Greenhouse who made this strain....so if you can get your hands on it, don't miss the opportunity. This stuff is a cel...
COMPLETE SATIVA!!!! If you ever have to chance to obtain this strain please do not turn it down; perfect daytime strain...I’m a student that has about a million journals to read weekly or books that I need to read to write essays or reports but struggle with holding concentration for long durations ...
Great daytime strain, you become so focused time flies lol, perfect for reading book or journals; But by far the best sativa I’ve ever had. Ticks all boxes for a sativa...Highly recommend if you have to opportunity try
It was the strangest combination of relaxed and energetic at the same time -one minute I was lounging happily on the couch listening to Bob Marley, and the next minute I was happilly mowing the lawn. And I had this positivly philosophical outlook on the world, and everything was pure poetry. It last...
I was getting ready for an interview in 2h but had terrible anxiety and nervousness. So I prepared 0.20g of Arjans Ultra Haze for my Volcana. Settings 202 degrees celsius. Topped it up with some CBD and enjoyed the buzz.
The effect was very calming, energizing and uplifting. I also felt focused an...