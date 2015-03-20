ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Avatar for assassinqh
Member since 2019
National Weed in our country. Would rate 5/5
FocusedHappyRelaxedTalkative
Avatar for gabo18
Member since 2014
5/5 beast strain, kind of a mint flavor and got my high of my ass. I smoked a joint with friend and didn't know where we where standing lol. Super Sativa
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricGiggly
Avatar for Bart8888
Member since 2018
Minty, peppery aroma. Beautiful on dry-toke. Beautiful tropical plant structure-a real champion of a plant. This is the kind of weed you wont find in dispensaries, unless you are at Greenhouse who made this strain....so if you can get your hands on it, don't miss the opportunity. This stuff is a cel...
ArousedCreativeEuphoricTinglyUplifted
Avatar for SMEK
Member since 2017
First smell very fresh carrot with earth , taste theory minty also earthy.
EuphoricRelaxedSleepyTalkative
Avatar for daddyants
Member since 2016
COMPLETE SATIVA!!!! If you ever have to chance to obtain this strain please do not turn it down; perfect daytime strain...I’m a student that has about a million journals to read weekly or books that I need to read to write essays or reports but struggle with holding concentration for long durations ...
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for daddyants
Member since 2016
Great daytime strain, you become so focused time flies lol, perfect for reading book or journals; But by far the best sativa I’ve ever had. Ticks all boxes for a sativa...Highly recommend if you have to opportunity try
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedRelaxed
Avatar for Kosmonaut
Member since 2016
It was the strangest combination of relaxed and energetic at the same time -one minute I was lounging happily on the couch listening to Bob Marley, and the next minute I was happilly mowing the lawn. And I had this positivly philosophical outlook on the world, and everything was pure poetry. It last...
EnergeticFocusedHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for MattMedical
Member since 2016
I was getting ready for an interview in 2h but had terrible anxiety and nervousness. So I prepared 0.20g of Arjans Ultra Haze for my Volcana. Settings 202 degrees celsius. Topped it up with some CBD and enjoyed the buzz. The effect was very calming, energizing and uplifting. I also felt focused an...
EnergeticFocusedRelaxedUplifted