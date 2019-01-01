ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
A strain by the Gage Green Group that celebrates some of their tastiest OG genetics, Aspirare is a cross of King Louis XIII and Joseph OG. The strain produces a thick, classic OG smoke that will fill your lungs with a gassy pine flavor and produce calming effects. Try out Aspirare if you’re looking for a nightcap strain that will help you wind down for a good night’s rest.

 

