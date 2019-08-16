ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  King Louis XIII
Indica

King Louis XIII

King Louis XIII
King Louis XIII might be most famous for making wigs on men de rigeur for the French aristocracy, but in Southern California the name will bring to mind a popular indica-dominant strain. This strain announces itself as many people did in the 1600s: by its smell. The difference is this monarch's odor is one that's meant to be enjoyed; its dense nugs have an overwhelmingly piney smell with an earthy musk that will have you thinking of your last forest adventure. Bred in part from OG Kush, Louis XIII has a very similar spicy kush aroma. 

Relaxed 65%
Sleepy 52%
Happy 36%
Euphoric 34%
Hungry 30%
Dry mouth 23%
Dry eyes 13%
Dizzy 5%
Paranoid 3%
Headache 3%

Reviews

799

I suffer from central sleep apnea, insomnia and when I can actually hit REM cycle, severe nightmares. I served one year in Iraq as a medic attached to an infantry unit - I've seen and done some shit. As a result, I basically have every hindrance to sleep possible. King Louis XIII filled the gap in ...
RelaxedSleepy
Migraine pain 5-6; nausea 5 when I medicated round 2300 or so. 5 min to start working. Pain/nausea gone. NO ANXIETY/PARANOIA (a must). Head buzz heavy without being overwhelming. Body high dang near perfect. This one's a sleeper for sure; do not recommend for daytime use. Super hot stoner sex with m...
ArousedEuphoricRelaxedSleepy
I have smoked some of the greats, have grown some of the greats as well. When I saw this on the dispensary menu in Arizona, I scratched my head, (understand that as a Norcal Guy) I just didn't think they had it in them to pull it off here...more on that later in my upcoming piece "Combing Cowboy Cou...
CreativeEnergeticFocusedHappyUplifted
My absolute fave. This is by far the most potent strain I have tried. This shit is off the hook stoney. If you have trouble sleeping this will knock you right out. But beware you will have severe munchies. It is good for pain, insomnia and anxiety. Produces super strong, euphoric body high with incr...
EuphoricRelaxedSleepyTingly
I have a very high tolerance and my favorite dispensary @Zenhealing in los angeles is in with Louis XIII Right now and Wow I was blown away at how strong this is and how hungry i got, probably 2 minutes after the first hit my stomach was growling lol... i slept for hours in a while it was great. wok...
CreativeEuphoricGigglyHungryRelaxed
Similar strains

Tahoe OG Kush
Tahoe OG Kush
Kosher Kush
Kosher Kush
Platinum OG
Platinum OG
LA Confidential
LA Confidential
Herijuana
Herijuana
Mr. Nice
Mr. Nice
Paris OG
Paris OG
Bubba Kush
Bubba Kush
More caryophyllene
Lineage

OG Kush
King Louis XIII
Madzilla
Gremlin
child

Grow info

> 12

