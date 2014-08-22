We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Learn more about our use of cookies in our Cookie Policy and
Privacy Policy.
Stay in touch
Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
To me, Atmosphere feels exactly like it's name. One hit & I feel a light, fluffy sense of over all well-being that leaves me fully functional. I experience no sedation, paranoia or anxiety. A lovely daytime strain. A few more puffs leaves you relaxed & cozy for bed. No drama here, just smoot...
Ova he'ah down Maine. We got Atmosphere and it's on fire. 2 rips off the Gravlabs glass. Yes feeling that OG alertness and the drumming of White Widow pushing. Seems almost as an uppity hallucinogenic haze. Happy
Use clean glassware so you taste this spiciness in the sinus's
Literally felt like I was flying when I was riding in the car... All my senses came alive, heard music on a different level... Was watching finding dory and felt the seagrass swaying against my skin. Perfect for watching movies at night being able to crash after. But also wanting to try in the after...
This is one of my favorite strains. Its a very relaxing and euphoric high. After a few min my entire body was relaxed, but I was still able to do small tasks, but they did take me a lot longer because I caught myself staring off into space!