Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Atmosphere.

Avatar for LyleLewjr
Member since 2017
I've been smoking for over 30 years, this is my all time favorite. Hard to find.
feelings
CreativeEuphoric
Avatar for begirl68
Member since 2018
To me, Atmosphere feels exactly like it's name. One hit &amp; I feel a light, fluffy sense of over all well-being that leaves me fully functional. I experience no sedation, paranoia or anxiety. A lovely daytime strain. A few more puffs leaves you relaxed &amp; cozy for bed. No drama here, just smoot...
feelings
EuphoricHappyUplifted
Avatar for DeeZee60
Member since 2018
Ova he'ah down Maine. We got Atmosphere and it's on fire. 2 rips off the Gravlabs glass. Yes feeling that OG alertness and the drumming of White Widow pushing. Seems almost as an uppity hallucinogenic haze. Happy Use clean glassware so you taste this spiciness in the sinus's
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxed
Avatar for ds789222
Member since 2016
At a 7. Extremely chill and relaxing. Can taste the spice really well.
feelings
Avatar for Jbabyy
Member since 2016
One of my favorite, i would go to school just completely toasted.... but be the most productive ive ever been while feeling the best i ever have. I totally reccommend it!
feelings
CreativeFocusedRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for londonkennedy
Member since 2016
Literally felt like I was flying when I was riding in the car... All my senses came alive, heard music on a different level... Was watching finding dory and felt the seagrass swaying against my skin. Perfect for watching movies at night being able to crash after. But also wanting to try in the after...
feelings
CreativeEuphoricRelaxedTinglyUplifted
Avatar for mikeearls7
Member since 2016
This shit is amazing... All I gotta say
feelings
Avatar for VividChaos
Member since 2015
This is one of my favorite strains. Its a very relaxing and euphoric high. After a few min my entire body was relaxed, but I was still able to do small tasks, but they did take me a lot longer because I caught myself staring off into space!
feelings
EuphoricHappyHungryRelaxedTingly