Hybrid

Created by Gage Green Group (GGG), Aymi crosses two powerhouse strains, Cherry Pie Kush and Mendodawg, to create a masterpiece that showcases Mendocino, California genetics. Combining the gas, mint chocolate chip, and cookie batter flavors of Cherry Pie Kush with the beautiful bud structure, colors, high, and resin production of Mendodawg, Aymi results in a strain that celebrates Northern California classics with its bag appeal, flavors, and potent high. For any connoisseur, the Cherry Pie Kush is a predecessor to the famous GSC, making Aymi a must-try for any fan of Cookie genetics.

Lineage

