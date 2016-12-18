ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
VOTS AZ Super Sour OG

VOTS AZ Super Sour OG from Valley of the Sun is a sour and skunky hybrid strain that can test as high as 24% THC. Its sativa-dominant genetics ease consumers into euphoric focus, making it a perfect daytime strain for creative pastimes and social gatherings. The uplifting qualities are recommended for depression and stress, but novice consumers should take caution as its psychoactive effects can become overwhelming in large doses.

Avatar for theptisking
Member since 2016
VOTSMD's Super Sour OG is every.damn.thing. Pain relief, anti anxiety, relieves PTSD symptoms, taste bomb, full of crystals (see my pic of it magnified on just my cell phone). It is hands down the best bud I've ever smoked. This strain straight laughs at my chronic back pain and my depression and pu...
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricGigglyHappy
Avatar for batcommander00
Member since 2016
Oh gawd. I didn't feel anything for a while so I kept smoking then-- I felt like my brain was laughing at me as I realized I made a huge mistake. My body was obsorbed into the couch but my brain was zooming through space in a zig-zag formation but my eyes couldn't keep up with it. The strain made w...
GigglyHappyHungrySleepyTingly
Avatar for desertlos
Member since 2016
Good taste, zoned for 20 min, and found myself in the garage cleaning. Good Stuff! Don't even think twice about trying this gem. Cheers!
EnergeticRelaxed
Avatar for Benivinci
Member since 2016
props to the Valley of the sun in Phoenix Arizona (Goodyear),... for they brought this bud up to an astonishing 30 + % ! last year. Awesome! Can't wait to come get some more! flavourful, and great smelling, pungent odor. it's unique to this bud.
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
Avatar for AzKingNQueen
Member since 2016
Starts off very cerebral then chills into a very stoney relaxing high.
EuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepyUplifted
User uploaded image of VOTS AZ Super Sour OG