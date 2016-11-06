We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Really fruity strain that like others have stated, great for chronic nausea. It was a bottom shelf strain at a nearby dispensary that also got me more stoned than some top shelf has so it's a full win.
I’ve been smoking every day for 5-6 months, so my tolerance is rising, but this strain consistently f*cks me up. It comes on slow and mellow but it leaves you baked. I’d say the high makes me couch-locked but not sleepy. Would be good to smoke if you don’t have any physical activities to do. The bud...