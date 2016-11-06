ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Avatar for Cassidysassidy
Member since 2018
So far my favorite strain. B-witched always helps my nausea and cramps while giving me a happy light high without any paranoia and not too sleepy.
EuphoricGigglyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for Katrinahhh
Member since 2018
Really fruity strain that like others have stated, great for chronic nausea. It was a bottom shelf strain at a nearby dispensary that also got me more stoned than some top shelf has so it's a full win.
ArousedHappyHungryRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for Lmedina2
Member since 2018
Great bedtime strain. Let’s you forget about stresses and relax and take a load off.
HungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for xsuzy19x
Member since 2018
Gives You The Munchies..Stress What Stress..Takes That Away..Can Be Found At Metro Meds..
Avatar for carnealsr
Member since 2015
lost leaf labs bewitched 30%thc according to label . nice smoke super smooth and slightly fruity. nice head buzz and relaxed all over. Would recommend for anxiety
EuphoricHappyRelaxedTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for Sintaya
Member since 2018
Very good with pain and definitly relieves my depression.Very helpful for sleeping.Just a really smooth buzz.
Avatar for ganjagoddess23
Member since 2017
nausea relieving, great if you wanna take a nap
Avatar for jaredhuffman907
Member since 2017
I’ve been smoking every day for 5-6 months, so my tolerance is rising, but this strain consistently f*cks me up. It comes on slow and mellow but it leaves you baked. I’d say the high makes me couch-locked but not sleepy. Would be good to smoke if you don’t have any physical activities to do. The bud...
GigglyHungryRelaxedUplifted