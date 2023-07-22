Bad Apple reviews
- 33% of people say it helps with Depression
- 33% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 27% of people say it helps with Pain
R........e
July 22, 2023
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Giggly
I tried to chill on the couch. Ended up jumping off the couch dancing and sh*t. And I was laughing almost uncontrollably. I haven’t like felt that since high school back in 2014. Plus it’s lasted longer than 45 minutes so far, unlike most stuff I get nowadays. Crazy. It was Connected Labs 29%
P........l
July 15, 2023
Creative
Euphoric
This is the unquestioned, best flower Alien Labs has released in a couple of years. The taste, the high, the "legs" (length of high) is perfect. Whomever said, "Not worth it", clearly is clueless. I highly recommend this strain!👌🏼
j........5
April 27, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Giggly
Happy
This information is incorrect. Bad Apple is a cross of Atomic Apple and Xeno #10 resulting in a balanced hybrid. Not indica dominant. It’s right on the Connected sight. Regardless, this is a very good strain.
S........r
December 21, 2023
Hungry
Relaxed
Tingly
Fantastic strain! I have bad ptsd symptoms and this strain made them all disappear. Strong head and body high but tbh body high kicked in first. Definitely one of the best strains I've smoked in a while.
Z........7
October 2, 2023
Energetic
Focused
It may affect me be somewhat different than the common description,, but this is one of the two strains that absolutely are amazing during the day. I get a lot of energy, focus, and excellent pain relief. I find the effects to be very similar to The Soap strain.
d........8
May 1, 2024
Giggly
Happy
GSC has always been my #1 but it's not available in my area. when I tried connected/ailen labs bad apple I instantly fell in love! I could be a little biased as connected/ailen are my favorite brands and I love everyone I've ever tried!
j........7
July 18, 2023
Creative
Relaxed
Talkative
This is a great strain, I had it in premium small buds, and they were super frosty! gave a great buzz too, better than spending upwards of 7$ more per gram getting this in a joint form as opposed to just straight flower. love how it tasted too.
S........1
August 25, 2023
Happy
Relaxed
I absolutely love this strain- it helps me slowly calm the nerves and soothing to sleep. I think I found a good strain that matches the preference of how to go to sleep