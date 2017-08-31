We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Learn more about our use of cookies in our Cookie Policy and
Privacy Policy.
Stay in touch
Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Bad Azz Kush.
Reviews
2
Dgrower
Member since 2018
This strain is an unstable joke, I'm an accomplished grower that's been growing for over 10 years, I grow 12 plant batches at a time not one or two in a tent, I've grown over 112 batches of 12 plants so I have the experience, this is a rip off that is so unstable it can't be called a legitimate stra...