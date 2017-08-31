ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Bad Azz Kush reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Bad Azz Kush.

Avatar for Dgrower
Member since 2018
This strain is an unstable joke, I'm an accomplished grower that's been growing for over 10 years, I grow 12 plant batches at a time not one or two in a tent, I've grown over 112 batches of 12 plants so I have the experience, this is a rip off that is so unstable it can't be called a legitimate stra...
Avatar for sergioacamacho
Member since 2016
super great and easy to grow. has a strong smell. just love it
