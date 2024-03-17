Badger Milk reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Badger Milk.
Badger Milk strain effects
Badger Milk strain flavors
Badger Milk strain helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Anorexia
- 33% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 33% of people say it helps with Arthritis
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Badger Milk reviews
t........1
March 17, 2024
Hungry
Relaxed
Very relaxing strain, it does give me a little bit of a headache/pounding but otherwise it makes for a really good body high. It has a crisp lemon pepper smell. - It has a strong THC so I’d definitely recommend!
t........8
March 21, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Nice buds ,color smoke good 👌 👍
f........4
Yesterday
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Smooth,potent,uplifting and relaxing.Great flower.