Banana Acai strain effects
s........2
February 17, 2024
Creative
Focused
I bought an oz of banana acai even though there's not much information on this particular strain. It looks awesome and smells very strong. It grinds down well. Very nuce moist and gritty texture. Going to roll it up for a try. The taste is first sweet and earthy maybe a hint of citrus and sage to it. Pepper in the nose and spicy. Pleasant taste, not harsh on lungs. Mild feelings of relaxation and focus. Not a hard hitting Feeling. Nice strain to go to work on.
e........3
April 30, 2024
Happy
Relaxed
Feels like a 50/50 strain. Sneaks up and put you down. Nice smooth taste it was worth it
b........y
Yesterday
Happy
Uplifted
It's strong mine way 31.7% THC and about a 50/50 no couch lock at all mild head high without euphoria. I think it's definately way above average on taste. It's sweet, especially on the back side, and earthy with just a touch of diesel. Easy to smoke. About average as to effects not super long lasting or anything other than taste that's exceptional.
B........P
September 5, 2024
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
I bought an OZ of it from a new plug. It was the best I've had in a while. It was so good that I requested more of it a week later but he sold out. This is at the top of my list with Cherry Pie.