I bought an oz of banana acai even though there's not much information on this particular strain. It looks awesome and smells very strong. It grinds down well. Very nuce moist and gritty texture. Going to roll it up for a try. The taste is first sweet and earthy maybe a hint of citrus and sage to it. Pepper in the nose and spicy. Pleasant taste, not harsh on lungs. Mild feelings of relaxation and focus. Not a hard hitting Feeling. Nice strain to go to work on.