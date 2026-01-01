Banana Belt is a well-balanced hybrid bred from Apples and Bananas × White Runtz, delivering a flavorful profile and versatile effects that appeal to a wide range of consumers. With THC levels commonly in the mid-20s (~25–28%), this strain greets the senses with fruit punch and creamy banana sweetness, accented by gassy candy funk and earthy spice on the finish. The experience is happy, clear-headed, and uplifting, sparking conversation, creativity, and focus while gently easing tension without heavy couchlock, making it great for afternoons, creative tasks, or social sessions. Its approachable balance of indica- and sativa-leaning traits makes Banana Belt a reliably enjoyable choice for both recreational and therapeutic use.