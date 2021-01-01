Loading…
Apples and Bananas

Hybrid
Picture of Apples and Bananas
stock photo similar to apples and bananas
THC 23%CBG 1%Myrcene

Apples and Bananas effects are mostly energizing.

Apples and Bananas potency is higher than average.

flavor & aroma
apple
top effect
aroused

Apples and Bananas is a hybrid marijuana strain from Compound Genetics. We’re still learning about the flavors and effects of Apples and Bananas. If you’ve smoked this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.

Ready to try this strain?
Apples and Bananas effects

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

Reported by real people like you
31 people told us about effects:
Happy
38% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
32% of people report feeling euphoric
Aroused
16% of people report feeling aroused
Anxious
9% of people say it helps with anxious
Inflammation
3% of people say it helps with inflammation
Stress
3% of people say it helps with stress
PTSD
3% of people say it helps with ptsd

Apples and Bananas reported flavors

Reported by real people like you
10 people told us about flavors:
Apple
25% of people taste the flavor apple
Sweet
25% of people taste the flavor sweet
Earthy
19% of people taste the flavor earthy

Apples and Bananas reviews34

Apples and Bananas terpenes

Certified Strain Science

The most abundant terpene in Apples and Bananas is myrcene, followed by caryophyllene and limonene.

Dominant terpene

Myrcene (herbal)

Other terpenes

Caryophyllene(pepper)Limonene(citrus)

Strain spotlight

