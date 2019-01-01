ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Paying homage to the legendary Orgnkid, Banana Fruit Bound crosses Banana OG with Green Team Genetics’ Fruitbound. The result is a unique strain with gassy banana flavors complemented by creamy and fruity notes. 

