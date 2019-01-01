Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Paying homage to the legendary Orgnkid, Banana Fruit Bound crosses Banana OG with Green Team Genetics’ Fruitbound. The result is a unique strain with gassy banana flavors complemented by creamy and fruity notes.