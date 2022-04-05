Banana Magic
HybridTHC 14%CBD 0%
Banana Magic
BMg
Hybrid
Energetic
Creative
Euphoric
Apple
Chemical
Earthy
Myrcene
Pinene
Caryophyllene
Banana Magic effects are mostly calming.
Banana Magic potency is lower THC than average.
write a review
Banana Magic is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel energetic, creative, and euphoric. Banana Magic has 14% THC. The dominant terpene in this strain is myrcene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Banana Magic, before let us know! Leave a review.
Have feedback? suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to Banana MagicOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Banana Magic strain effects
Banana Magic strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Fatigue
- 50% of people say it helps with Stress
- 50% of people say it helps with Anxiety
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Banana Magic products near you
Similar to Banana Magic near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|In stock products near you
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
Banana Magic strain reviews(3)
Read all reviews
j........7
April 5, 2022
this is a sweet quick and smooth strain. looks great and is a completely unique blend of sweets and other hearty smelling plants.
c........e
September 14, 2023
Relaxed
Sleepy
This is my first review! Just had my first bit of this strain in a dry herb vape. (Model is Pax 3, it’s very good.) This is from what i’ve read, 70% Indica and 30% Sativa, and I can definitely tell after trying it. Very large body high. I feel very heavy and relaxed. This will be great for pain relief and sleep. Taste is quite earthy and kinda chemical like. My bud felt quite sticky but it might be different depending on the conditions it’s grown in I guess. At the end of the day this is a pretty decent Indica strain. Kinda regret only getting a 1/4 ounce.
m........y
July 4, 2022
Aroused
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
This is my favorite I get it every time I can