This is my first review! Just had my first bit of this strain in a dry herb vape. (Model is Pax 3, it’s very good.) This is from what i’ve read, 70% Indica and 30% Sativa, and I can definitely tell after trying it. Very large body high. I feel very heavy and relaxed. This will be great for pain relief and sleep. Taste is quite earthy and kinda chemical like. My bud felt quite sticky but it might be different depending on the conditions it’s grown in I guess. At the end of the day this is a pretty decent Indica strain. Kinda regret only getting a 1/4 ounce.