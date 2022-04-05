Banana Magic reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Banana Magic.
Banana Magic strain effects
Banana Magic strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Fatigue
- 50% of people say it helps with Stress
- 50% of people say it helps with Anxiety
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Banana Magic reviews
j........7
April 5, 2022
this is a sweet quick and smooth strain. looks great and is a completely unique blend of sweets and other hearty smelling plants.
m........y
July 4, 2022
Aroused
Creative
Energetic
This is my favorite I get it every time I can
c........e
September 14, 2023
Relaxed
Sleepy
This is my first review! Just had my first bit of this strain in a dry herb vape. (Model is Pax 3, it’s very good.) This is from what i’ve read, 70% Indica and 30% Sativa, and I can definitely tell after trying it. Very large body high. I feel very heavy and relaxed. This will be great for pain relief and sleep. Taste is quite earthy and kinda chemical like. My bud felt quite sticky but it might be different depending on the conditions it’s grown in I guess. At the end of the day this is a pretty decent Indica strain. Kinda regret only getting a 1/4 ounce.