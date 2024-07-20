Banana Munson reviews
b........7
July 20, 2024
Creative
Hungry
Relaxed
Very powerful with a kick of sativa at the start with a Indica punch towards the mid high and then full on sleep mode. But hey everyone has a different high. But too me it’s a nice experience for those who have a high tolerance (specially a 7grams smoker a day type person
m........i
March 20, 2024
Energetic
Focused
Talkative
Uplifted
Perfect for going to work or going about your day, did not make me tired or too high/unenjoyable, was the perfect medicine. I can’t stop buying this as a cart.