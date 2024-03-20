Banana Munson is a 40% sativa and 60% indica weed strain made from a genetic cross between Bananas and Munson. This strain is a skunky and sweet indica that offers a gassy and dank profile with a hint of banana. Banana Munson has a earthy and pine aroma with hints of citrus and skunk. The buds are large and dense, with dark green and purple hues. Banana Munson is 21% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Banana Munson effects include relaxed, giggly, and focused. Medical marijuana patients often choose Banana Munson when dealing with symptoms associated with chronic pain, anxiety, and depression. Bred by ABSTRAX TECH, Banana Munson features flavors like banana, chemical, and tropical. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. The average price of Banana Munson typically ranges from $15-$20 per gram. If you’re looking for a skunky and sweet indica that can help you feel relaxed and giggly, Banana Munson might be the strain for you. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Banana Munson, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.