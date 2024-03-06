Banana Pound Cake is a hybrid weed strain bred by Cannarado Genetics and part of their Puffy Payton series. BPC is a potent cross of Puffy Payton and LPC75. We are still learning about Banana Pound Cake's effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Banana Pound Cake, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.