Banana Pound Cake
BPC
Hybrid
Talkative
Happy
Euphoric
Vanilla
Earthy
Banana Pound Cake effects are mostly calming.
Banana Pound Cake is a hybrid weed strain bred by Cannarado Genetics and part of their Puffy Payton series. BPC is a potent cross of Puffy Payton and LPC75. We are still learning about Banana Pound Cake's effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Banana Pound Cake, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Banana Pound Cake strain effects
Banana Pound Cake strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Fatigue
- 50% of people say it helps with Pain
- 50% of people say it helps with Anxiety
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Banana Pound Cake strain reviews(2)
D........7
March 6, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
love this! has a great headiness with relaxing body effects, yet, I had no problem getting on with my tasks for the day! when I first hit this it had a little kick to it.
e........5
November 4, 2024
Focused
Giggly
Relaxed
Talkative
Hitting this in HI cart from Michigan, very calming feelings pain has subside on my neck from my spinal cord injury. I'm chill watching a zombie movie lol