Banana Pound Cake strain effects
Banana Pound Cake strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Fatigue
- 50% of people say it helps with Pain
- 50% of people say it helps with Anxiety
Banana Pound Cake reviews
D........7
March 6, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
love this! has a great headiness with relaxing body effects, yet, I had no problem getting on with my tasks for the day! when I first hit this it had a little kick to it.
e........5
November 4, 2024
Focused
Giggly
Relaxed
Talkative
Hitting this in HI cart from Michigan, very calming feelings pain has subside on my neck from my spinal cord injury. I'm chill watching a zombie movie lol