Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Banana OG and Joseph OG come together to create Banana Puff from the Gage Green Group. This treasured clone-only strain from Southern California tastes like bananas on the exhale, while Joseph OG brings forward a funky smell and dense buds. The high isn’t as heavy as some kush crosses and it’ll leave consumers relaxed without ending up in bed at 7 p.m.