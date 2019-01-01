ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

Banana Puff

Banana Puff

Banana OG and Joseph OG come together to create Banana Puff from the Gage Green Group. This treasured clone-only strain from Southern California tastes like bananas on the exhale, while Joseph OG brings forward a funky smell and dense buds. The high isn’t as heavy as some kush crosses and it’ll leave consumers relaxed without ending up in bed at 7 p.m.

