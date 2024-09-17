Banana Smoothie reviews
Banana Smoothie strain effects
w........k
September 17, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
Relaxing and Enjoying Feeling , Very tasteful and nice strain to smoke on in the morning to go back to sleep or night time , Helps me with my insomnia. Banana Smoothie 10/10 Stars Im smoking on a P.U.S.H Disposable , Flavor : Banana Smoothie .
f........n
November 25, 2024
Euphoric
Relaxed
A fantastic tasting strain! Reminds me of banana ice cream. Super smooth smoke. Relaxing high, I feel super happy and content. I would buy this one again easily.