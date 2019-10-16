ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Fruity
Herbal
Citrus

CalmingEnergizing

Banana Split
  • Fruity
  • Herbal
  • Citrus

Bred by Crockett Farms, Banana Split is a sativa-dominant cross of their famous Tangie and Banana Sherbert. Banana Split offers a clean level-headed high suitable for anyone looking to have a productive day. Growers can expect large buds with oversized frosty colas that host a Tangie-derived citrus aroma alongside sweet flavors from Banana Sherbet. 

 

Effects

223 reported effects from 58 people
Happy 60%
Euphoric 58%
Relaxed 58%
Uplifted 48%
Focused 39%

Reviews

77

Avatar for AlicaInWonderland
Member since 2018
Perfect with a cup of coffee for a chill wake n bake. Won’t put you back to bed but will calm the mind.
HappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for HenriettaHen
Member since 2018
I have chronic fatigue, joint pain and anxiety, and this knocked them all out. My muscles relaxed, and I almost felt like I got physically larger, I became so energized and confident.
EnergeticEuphoricHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for CupidRon
Member since 2018
Definitely can feel the effects of both the Sativa and the indica in this. It has a nice upper but keeps you in that nice relaxed state. It is very potent too! I love it.
EnergeticEuphoricSleepy
Avatar for seanzy84
Member since 2016
one of my favorite strains I've ever tried out of hundreds of strains. tastes and smells very similar to original cali-o or super chess but with a hint of fruit not just orange tangerine. usually get from Purlife in Albuquerque. normally tests from 16-26%. Good anytime smoke, great for depression, a...
CreativeEuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxed
Avatar for BowenIsland
Member since 2018
Banana Split is definitely a beginner's strain, made by Aurura with a THC level of 15.2%. Best way to describe the overall experience from this Satival leaning Hybrid was "Gentle". It had a mild and almost subdued tropical / banana flavor. The initial euphoria gently eased in without fanfare. I n...
EnergeticFocusedHappyUplifted
Lineage

Strain parent
Tangie
parent
Strain
Banana Split
