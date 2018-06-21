ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Tangie
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Tangie

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos

Sativa

4.5 1134 reviews

Tangie

aka Tangie Dream, Tangerine Dream

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Herbal
Pine
Peppery

Calculated from 108 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 1134 reviews

Tangie
  • Herbal
  • Pine
  • Peppery

Tangie is another fantastic offering from DNA Genetics in Amsterdam that has quickly gained popularity in its home and is spreading elsewhere. This strain is a remake of sorts of the popular version of Tangerine Dream that was sought-after in the 1990s. The genetics on this strain are a cross of California Orange and a Skunk hybrid, and its citrus heritage is the most evident in its refreshing tangerine aroma. As a plant, Tangie grows best outside, producing sticky buds that provide euphoric yet relaxed effects.

Effects

Show all

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

810 people reported 4953 effects
Happy 50%
Uplifted 47%
Energetic 41%
Euphoric 38%
Creative 35%
Stress 25%
Depression 24%
Anxiety 20%
Fatigue 13%
Pain 13%
Dry mouth 16%
Dry eyes 7%
Anxious 5%
Dizzy 3%
Paranoid 2%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

1,134

Show all

Avatar for weazal
Member since 2012
It's a creeper! Took 10+ minutes before full effects became really noticeable. Extremely clear-headed and capable. The sativa raciness in your chest feels like juicy fruit (not the gum lol). It's got a fizzy tingle; like seltzer water carbonation. Entire body's noticeably relaxed and totally at ea...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeRelaxedTinglyUplifted
Avatar for mont4no
Member since 2016
This is the best! I can move, I think clearly, I am not munching. Totally pain free, stress free, no panic attacks, no scary thoughts, SUPPER HAPPY, loving life.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxed
Avatar for PorkSoda
Member since 2015
I smelled this strain and I jizzed in my pants
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricHappy
Avatar for DaveA123
Member since 2015
Hooked on this strain! Always grab it when they have it at the rec near my house. The last couple of times I've picked up pre-rolled from GoldLeaf and they are super! Tangie is a rare sativa that does not give me anxiety and I'm really sensitive to that. Taste, smoke, and smell are all fantastic.....
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricHappy
Avatar for brightgreenie
Member since 2016
✨🤤😍Oh my!!!🔥🌚 This is precisely the sort of high I desire. It takes a few minutes to hit you but when it does it brings subtle energy-- no anxiety like I can feel sometimes when I'm feeling (possibly) too high for a minute-- I did some unexpected cleaning while staying (pretty much) focused on s...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyRelaxedUplifted
more reviews
write a review

Find Tangie nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Tangie nearby.

Similar strains

search by similar

Photos

Show all

Found in

Lineage

Strain parent
California Orange
parent
Strain
Tangie
First strain child
The Big Dirty
child
Second strain child
Tangier Chilly
child

Grow info

Sponsored by
Sponsor Logo
sativa
Difficulty
Easy
Moderate
Difficult
Height (inches)
< 30
30 - 78
> 78
Yield (oz/ft)²
0.5 - 1
1 - 3
3 - 6
Flowering (weeks)
7 - 9
10 - 12
> 12

Products with Tangie

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Tangie nearby.

Good reads

Show all

Tips for growing Tangie cannabis
Tips for growing Tangie cannabis
First Time in History? $10k Gilded ‘Cannagar’ Sells to Very Stoked Man in Seattle
First Time in History? $10k Gilded ‘Cannagar’ Sells to Very Stoked Man in Seattle
Leafly staff picks: The best-tasting cannabis strains
Leafly staff picks: The best-tasting cannabis strains
Leafly’s faves 2019: cannabis concentrates
Leafly’s faves 2019: cannabis concentrates

Most popular in